Reds manager David Bell said Sunday that Minor (shoulder) will require one more rehab start, with the southpaw expected to return to the mound for Triple-A Louisville on Thursday, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

The lefty will be making his fourth start since he restarted his assignment earlier this month and his fifth overall after he was initially shut down following a setback coming out of his April 13 outing at Double-A Chattanooga. Though Minor has required more build-up time than expected as he works his way back from a shoulder issue that dates back to late last season while he was with the Royals, he'll still have a spot in the Reds rotation waiting for him once he completes the rehab assignment. If Minor reaches around 5-to-6 innings or 80-to-90 pitches in Thursday's outing, he could come off the 10-day injured list to make his Cincinnati debut as soon as May 31.