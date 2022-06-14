Minor (1-2) earned the win over Arizona on Monday, pitching 6.1 innings and allowing four runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out five.

After struggling and getting tagged with a loss in each of his first two starts, Minor pitched well enough Monday to pick up his first win. The veteran southpaw gave up four runs through the first four innings, but he didn't allow the Diamondbacks to get on the scoreboard the rest of the way while pitching into the seventh frame. Minor did give up another home run -- he's now allowed six long balls over 14.2 frames -- but this was the first time that he didn't get tagged for multiple homers in an outing. Despite the victory, Minor isn't a recommended fantasy target.