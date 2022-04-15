Minor was pulled from his rehab assignment with Double-A Chattanooga due to renewed shoulder soreness following his start Wednesday, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

It was Minor's first rehab start after entering spring training with the shoulder issue, and he labored through the outing with six runs allowed over 1.2 innings. The veteran left-hander will likely be re-evaluated before the next steps in his rehab program are determined, but the setback will push back his potential season debut even further.