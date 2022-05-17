Minor (shoulder) will make another rehab start Friday but could join the team after that, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Minor has been out all season with a shoulder issue but is nearly ready to return. He's made three rehab appearances already but has allowed eight runs (seven earned) in seven frames and has topped out at three innings, so it's no surprise the Reds want to see a more convincing performance before he's activated. If he remains on a standard rest schedule, he could pitch May 25 against the Cubs.