The Reds will activate Minor (shoulder) from the 10-day injured list to start Friday's game against the Nationals in Cincinnati, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

The 34-year-old southpaw is finally ready to make his Cincinnati debut this week after he was slowed by a shoulder injury in spring training and suffered a setback when he began his minor-league rehab assignment in April. In total, Minor made five rehab starts, most recently building up to six innings and 79 pitches in his final outing for Triple-A Louisville on Friday. Given that workload along with the fact that he'll be joining the Cincinnati rotation on six days' rest, Minor shouldn't face any major restrictions in his season debut.