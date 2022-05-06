Minor (shoulder) is expected to make a rehab start Tuesday, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Minor began a rehab assignment in mid-April, but it was paused after he experienced renewed shoulder soreness following a rehab appearance at Double-A Chattanooga. However, he threw a simulated game at High-A Dayton on Wednesday and has been cleared to return to minor-league games. It's not yet clear which affiliate he'll join next week, but he'll likely need to make at least two starts in the minors prior to rejoining the Reds.