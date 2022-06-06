Minor is scheduled to start Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks in Cincinnati.
Though Minor's poor performance in his Reds debut Friday versus Washington may have disqualified him from making a second start if he were a lesser-established arm, Cincinnati acquired the veteran in March specifically so he could eat innings out of the rotation. As a result, Minor will be back on the mound on four days' rest against Arizona despite getting thumped for four earned runs on six hits -- including three long balls -- in four innings against Washington. At least for the moment, Minor likely won't be worthy of consideration outside of NL-only leagues.