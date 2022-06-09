Minor (0-2) took the loss Wednesday, allowing three runs on three hits and three walks over 4.1 innings against the Diamondbacks. He struck out four.

After a shaky first inning, Minor cruised through the second and third before getting into trouble in the fourth. The veteran hit Ketel Marte with a pitch to lead off the inning and proceeded to give up a two-run homer to Christian Walker one batter later. He gave up his second home run of the game to Josh Rojas with one out in the fifth and was pulled in favor of Luis Cessa. Minor missed the start of the season due to a shoulder injury and has returned with poor results, allowing five homers across 8.1 innings during his first two starts of the season. However, given the current status of Cincinnati's pitching staff, there's no indication that the left-hander will be pulled from the rotation.