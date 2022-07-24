Minor (1-7) was charged with the loss Saturday against the Cardinals after surrendering five runs on eight hits with four walks and three strikeouts across four innings.

St. Louis did all of its damage against Minor during the third and fourth innings, with a pair of homers from Tyler O'Neill and Paul Goldschmidt in the fourth cementing the lefty's poor outing. Minor is now without a victory in his last six starts and has a 6.32 ERA during that stretch, and he's picked up the loss in five of those outings. The veteran southpaw tentatively lines up to pitch against Baltimore next weekend, but his stability in Cincinnati's rotation is tenuous at best.