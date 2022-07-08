Minor (1-6) took the loss during the first game of Thursday's doubleheader against the Pirates, allowing four runs on five hits and two walks over 6.1 innings. He struck out eight.

Minor cruised through the first four innings, allowing just one baserunner. However, he gave up a leadoff home run to Diego Castillo in the fifth, a two-run double in the sixth and an RBI single in the seventh before being replaced by Luis Cessa. The veteran lefty has finished six innings in four of his last five starts, but he has a 6.07 ERA during that span. Minor's next start is tentatively scheduled for Thursday's matchup in New York.