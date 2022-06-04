Minor (0-1) took the loss to the Nationals on Friday, allowing five runs on six hits -- including three home runs -- over four innings. He struck out four and did not issue a walk.

Minor, making his team debut and 2022 season debut after missing the start of the season with a shoulder injury, was greeted harshly by Washington. Nelson Cruz, Lane Thomas and Juan Soto all took the veteran lefty deep within the first three innings. The Reds brought Minor in to eat innings, and there's no reason he will be removed from the rotation after one bad start, assuming he came out of the start with no lingering soreness in the shoulder.