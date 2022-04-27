Minor (shoulder) will throw a bullpen session Wednesday, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.
Minor's rehab assignment was paused two weeks ago after he experienced renewed shoulder soreness following a rehab start at Double-A Chattanooga. However, he's now been cleared to resume throwing and is expected to throw off a mound again Saturday if Wednesday's bullpen session goes well. A better idea of the left-hander's status should come into focus based on how he feels following his pair of bullpen sessions.