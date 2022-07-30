Minor allowed two runs on four hits and three walks over 5.1 frames in Friday's loss to Baltimore. He struck out four and did not factor in the decision.

Minor scattered a handful of baserunners over five shutout innings before he coughed up a two-run homer to Anthony Santander in the sixth. The veteran southpaw owns an unsightly 6.31 ERA while allowing a home run in nine of his 10 starts this season. In five starts this month, Minor posted a 4.91 ERA with a 24:12 K:BB through 25.2 frames. He's lined up to start in Miami next week.