site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: reds-mike-moustakas-departs-with-calf-injury | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Reds' Mike Moustakas: Departs with calf injury
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Moustakas left Monday's game against the Mets due to a left calf injury, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Moustakas was spotted hobbling on the base paths early in the contest, and he was removed shortly after. The severity of the injury is unknown at this time.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 14 min read
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read