Moustakas is not in the lineup for Sunday's game at San Francisco, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Moustakas went 3-for-7 with two doubles, an RBI and three runs across the first two games of the series, but he'll take a seat Sunday despite the fact righty Anthony DeSclafani is pitching for the Giants. Max Schrock will bat leadoff as the designated hitter.