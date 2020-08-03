Reds manager David Bell, speaking after Sunday's doubleheader, said that the Reds believe that Moustakas's arm injury is muscular in nature, John Fay of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. "He got hit good in the arm. I do believe it is muscular. Temporarily that tightens up. It was impossible to do anything. The good news is if it's not near a bone, it will be a shorter recovery."

The Reds are home on Monday for two games against Cleveland, then travel up to Cleveland for two more before hitting a three-game series in Milwaukee in a very important week. Hopefully we'll have more clarity on his status before Monday's rosters lock.