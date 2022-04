Moustakas was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a right biceps strain. The transaction is retroactive to Monday.

Manager David Bell said Moustakas was expected to start Tuesday after missing Monday's game with the injury, but the third baseman will instead make his way to the injured list. It's unclear exactly how long the 33-year-old is expected to be sidelined, though he'll be eligible to be reinstated April 28. Colin Moran should see more time at third base during his absence.