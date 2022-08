Moustakas was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left calf strain Saturday, retroactive to Aug. 24.

Moustakas missed the last three games due to his calf injury and will ultimately require a trip to the injured list. However, he'll be eligible to return in early September since the move was backdated to Wednesday. Colin Moran's contract was selected Saturday, and he should have a chance to carve out playing time while Moustakas and Matt Reynolds (hip) are sidelined.