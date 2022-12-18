Moustakas (calf) doesn't appear to be in line for a regular role with the Reds in 2023, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. "He's on our roster," general manager Nick Krall said, when asked about Moustakas at a recent fan event.

The Reds were willing to eat outfielder Shogo Akiyama's contract last season when they determined that Akiyama no longer had a role with the team, and that might be the same path they take with Moustakas this season. A healthy Joey Votto (shoulder) should reclaim everyday duties at first base during the upcoming season, and Moustakas' other avenues to playing time at designated hitter or third base could also be blocked with Cincinnati presumably keen on giving some of its younger hitters opportunities. Before his 2022 campaign came to an end in late August with a left calf strain, Moustakas posted a .640 OPS -- the second-worst mark of his career -- and a career-high 26.3 percent strikeout rate over 285 plate appearances.