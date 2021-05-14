Moustakas suffered a shoulder injury Thursday against the Rockies but will be back in the lineup Friday, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.
Moustakas exited in the fifth inning with the injury, though there was no concern about his status moving forward. He should be ready to return to the middle of the Reds' lineup to complete the team's weekend series at Coors Field.
