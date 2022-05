Moustakas went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI in Tuesday's loss to the Brewers.

Facing one of his former clubs, Moustakas showed a little life at the plate. His two extra-base hits Tuesday were his first two extra-base hits of the season. His plate skills and hand speed seem to be declining rapidly, but at least while he's on this Reds squad, his playing time should be secure.