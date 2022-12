Moustakas (calf) doesn't appear to have a major role with the Reds for 2023. When asked about Moustakas and his role at a recent fan event, Reds GM Nick Krall said: "He's on our roster," Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

The Reds were willing to eat Shogo Akiyama's contract last season when they determined that Akiyama no longer had a role with the team, and that might be the same path they take with Moustakas this season.