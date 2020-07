Moustakas went 3-for-4 with a home run and four RBI in the Reds' 7-1 win over the Tigers on Friday.

Moustakas drove in a run in his very first plate appearance (on a hit-by-pitch) and later put one "out in Adam Dunn territory," as the Reds' broadcasters put it, for his first home run in a Reds uniform. Moustakas also made a couple very nice plays at second base. Batting fifth in this lineup is an extremely advantageous spot for run production and he should be in that spot nearly every day.