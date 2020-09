Moustakas went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI in Friday's 7-2 win over the Twins.

Moustakas was brought in to be a leader on this team, and while he's had an uneven couple of months around a stint on the IL with a quad injury, he came up huge Friday to lift the Reds to their first playoff berth since 2013. He's getting hot at the right time -- Moustakas is now 9-for-23 with five doubles and three homers in his last six games.