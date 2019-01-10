Reds' Mitch Nay: Agrees to MiLB with Reds
Nay signed a minor-league contract with the Reds on Thursday.
Nay split last season between High-A and Double-A in the Reds' organization, producing a .757 OPS with 11 home runs and 70 RBI in 540 plate appearances. He'll rejoin the organization to provide depth at the corner infield spots for the organization.
