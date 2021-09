Givens allowed three runs on three hits and two walks in Friday's win over Washington. He recorded two outs, including one strikeout, and was charged with a blown save.

Givens entered a 7-4 game and quickly retired the first two batters he faced. He then coughed up three runs, including a two-run single by Luis Garcia. The 31-year-old is now 8-for-11 in save chances this season with a 3.12 ERA through 49 innings.