Givens entered the ninth inning with a three-run lead. He allowed a leadoff single to Robbie Grossman, but retired the following two batters and finished a game on a double-play. The 31-year-old has emerged as the main closer for the Reds, with all five of his saves coming since Aug. 5. He has a 3.46 ERA and 1.38 WHIP with 12 punchouts in 13 innings with the Reds this season.