Reds' Nate Jones: Could make spring debut
Jones (forearm) is listed among the available relievers for Wednesday's Cactus League game against the Cubs, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.
Jones' inclusion on the lineup card doesn't necessarily mean he'll get on the mound for his spring debut, but it's an indication that the right-hander has responded well to facing hitters in live-batting practice sessions thus far in camp. The non-roster invitee entered camp behind the Reds' other pitchers while he continued to recover from the surgery he required last May to address a torn flexor mass. Jones is expected to open the 2020 season at Triple-A Louisville.
