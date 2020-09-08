site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: reds-nate-jones-lands-on-paternity-list | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Reds' Nate Jones: Lands on paternity list
By
RotoWire Staff
Sep 8, 2020
at
5:56 pm ET 1 min read
Jones was placed on the paternity list Tuesday.
Players typically spend three days on the paternity list, though pandemic-related complications could lead to some logistical delays when he returns to the team. Jose De Leon was called up in a corresponding move.
More News
10D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
07/29/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
07/19/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
06/28/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
03/04/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
02/27/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read