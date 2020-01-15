Reds' Nate Jones: Latches on with Reds
Jones (forearm) signed a minor-league deal with the Reds on Monday that includes an invitation to spring training, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.
Jones had his 2020 club option turned down by the Rangers in October, but he'll have a chance to state his case for the Reds' Opening Day roster in spring training. The 33-year-old was limited to 13 games in 2019 and had a 3.48 ERA, 1.65 Whip and 10:7 K:BB over 10.1 innings before undergoing right forearm surgery in May.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Tracker: Donaldson vacates 3B for Riley
From Josh Donaldson's decision to join the Twins to Alex Wood's reunion with the Dodgers, Scott...
-
2020 Fantasy Baseball sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Top 100 Prospects for 2020
Luis Robert and Jesus Luzardo are primed for a significant 2020 impact, but it's Wander Franco...
-
32 things you missed because football
Fantasy Football has a way of luring away otherwise dedicated Fantasy Baseballers, causing...
-
Fantasy baseball: 1B/DH sleepers, busts
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Prospects: Top 30 pitchers
Some bad breaks for some big-name pitching prospects has caused the talent to bottleneck over...