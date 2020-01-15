Jones (forearm) signed a minor-league deal with the Reds on Monday that includes an invitation to spring training, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Jones had his 2020 club option turned down by the Rangers in October, but he'll have a chance to state his case for the Reds' Opening Day roster in spring training. The 33-year-old was limited to 13 games in 2019 and had a 3.48 ERA, 1.65 Whip and 10:7 K:BB over 10.1 innings before undergoing right forearm surgery in May.