Jones (forearm) won't be pitching in games until the second week of the spring training schedule, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Jones is still working his way back from surgery to repair a torn flexor mass back in May. If healthy, he could be a weapon for the Reds, as he owns a 3.12 ERA in parts of eight seasons in the big leagues, but his health can't be close to counted on. He's thrown over 30 innings in just three of those seasons and has thrown just 52 total innings over the last three years combined.