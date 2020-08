Jones has given up homers in his last two outings while giving up four runs over 1.2 innings, seeing his ratios skyrocket to a 6.75 ERA and 1.71 WHIP.

At one point Jones was manager David Bell's first choice to protect the ninth inning, but that's no longer the case. He has three holds on the year, however, and might be called upon Saturday with a few key Reds relievers being used heavily the last couple of days.