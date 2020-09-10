site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: reds-nate-jones-reinstated-thursday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Reds' Nate Jones: Reinstated Thursday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Jones was reinstated from the paternity list prior to Thursday's game against the Cubs.
Jones has a 5.93 ERA, 1.54 WHIP and 16 strikeouts in 13.2 innings this season. He should pitch in low-to-mid leverage situations going forward.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read