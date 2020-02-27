Reds' Nate Jones: Throws live BP
Jones (forearm) threw live batting practice Wednesday for the first time this spring, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Jones had flexor mass surgery last May, and is behind schedule compared to his teammates in Reds camp. As a non-roster invitee to camp, however, he can begin the season in Triple-A Louisville if needed, without having to clear waivers first.
