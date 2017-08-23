Ogando (shoulder) moved his rehab assignment to Double-A Pensacola on Tuesday, Zach Buchanan of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Shoulder issues have kept Ogando on the disabled list all season, with the right-hander having been limited to four rehab appearances in the minors as hie lone game action. After pitching three times in six days with the Reds' rookie-level Arizona League affiliate, Ogando will test himself against higher-quality competition as he looks to prove to the organization that he's back to full strength. Ogando was a fringe candidate to land a bullpen job with the Reds out of spring training even if health had prevailed, so once he's activated from the 60-day DL, there's a good chance he'll immediately be optioned to Triple-A Louisville.