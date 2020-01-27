Reds' Nicholas Castellanos: Reaches deal with Cincinnati
Castellanos agreed Monday with the Reds on a contract, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports. The contract is a four-year deal, per Mark Sheldon of MLB.com.
Though Rangers and Giants remained in the bidding for Castellanos' services as recently as a few days ago, the Reds were able to make significant headway in negotiations with the 27-year-old over the weekend and have now finalized a deal. Castellanos will likely remain in right field as he heads to Cincinnati, presumably pushing Jesse Winker (neck) and/or Aristides Aquino to the bench as a result. While his outfield defense leaves much to be desired, Castellanos will provide yet another boost to an offense already brimming with quality talent, essentially filling the lineup spot that was left by Yasiel Puig's departure. Castellanos has been an above-league-average hitter each of the past four seasons, slashing .286/.336/.504 (121 wRC+) over that span.
