Castellanos went 2-for-3 with a three-run home run Wednesday against the Padres.
Castellanos smacked a three-run home run in the first inning off Joe Musgrove to record his 16th long ball of the season. It was his third game with three or more RBI in his last seven starts, continuing his strong run of offensive production. He was denied the chance to add to his line after Wednesday's game was called in the sixth inning due to rain. Overall, Castellanos an excellent .346/.396/.607 line with 53 RBI and 53 runs scored across 321 plate appearances on the campaign.