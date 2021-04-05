Castellanos was suspended two games Monday following his ejection from Sunday's game against the Cardinals, but he's appealing the punishment, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.

Castellanos was hit by a pitch from Jake Woodford and later celebrated in his face when he came around to score on a wild pitch. Both benches cleared, and Castellanos was tossed from the game. It's possible he's forced to miss a game or two at some point this week, but he's unlikely to miss Monday's game against the Pirates unless his appeal is resolved promptly.