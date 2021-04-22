Castellanos (suspension) will return to the lineup for Thursday's series finale against the Diamondbacks, batting second and starting in right field, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

With his two-game suspension having been served, Castellanos will step back into his normal spot in the lineup after Tyler Naquin filled in for him Tuesday and Wednesday. Castellanos trails only Naquin among all Reds players with five home runs on the season.