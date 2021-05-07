Castellanos (back) is starting in right field and batting third Saturday at Cleveland.
The 29-year-old was expected to be in the lineup Wednesday but was a late scratch with back tightness, though it appears he's good to go after Thursday's scheduled off day. The Reds apparently aren't concerned about Castellanos aggravating the injury since fellow outfielder Jesse Winker is serving as the designated hitter.
