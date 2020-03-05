Castellanos (illness) will start in right field and bat third Thursday in the Reds' Cactus League game against the Brewers, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Castellanos returns to the spring lineup for the first time since Feb. 26 after the Reds kept him out of action as a precaution for more than a week due to the illness. The 28-year-old finds himself a little behind schedule now, but he'll have plenty of time to pick up the at-bats he needs to gear up for Opening Day.