Reds' Nick Castellanos: Battling illness
Castellanos' absence from Friday's lineup is due to illness, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
The report is a reassuring one after Castellanos was scratched late for initially unknown reasons. There doesn't appear to be any reason to worry about the outfielder's readiness for Opening Day.
More News
-
Reds' Nick Castellanos: Scratched from lineup•
-
Reds' Nicholas Castellanos: Reaches deal with Cincinnati•
-
Cubs' Nicholas Castellanos: Likely done for season•
-
Cubs' Nicholas Castellanos: Remains out Saturday•
-
Cubs' Nicholas Castellanos: Scratched with groin tightness•
-
Cubs' Nicholas Castellanos: Resting Thursday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Changing attitudes toward the closer role has made for fewer bankable options at relief pitcher.
-
Fantasy baseball busts, picks, breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 2.0
A giant gap has formed in the middle of the starting pitcher tiers.
-
Outfield Tiers 2.0
The first five picks in most every draft will be outfielders, and the position is deep throughout.
-
Third Base Tiers 2.0
Third base offers incredible depth from top to bottom.
-
Shortstop Tiers 2.0
The most star-studded position in Fantasy Baseball may well be shortstop.