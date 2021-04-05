Castellanos went 2-for-4 with a triple, a three-run home run and two total runs scored in Sunday's win over the Cardinals.

A day after being ejected because he "re-engaged the pitcher in unnecessary fashion" after scoring on a wild pitch (crew chief Jim Reynolds' words), Castellanos broke the game open with his second homer of the young season. Castellanos already has six hits, including four for extra bases, through three games in 2021.