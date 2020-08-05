Castellanos went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and two strikeouts in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to Cleveland.

This is getting silly; Castellanos has hit safely in 11 straight games to begin his Reds career and has launched six home runs in his last seven games. With that, he now sits tied with Aaron Judge atop the home-run leaderboard. Four of the six homers have come at Great American Ball Park -- the Reds have played just three road games so far.