Reds' Nick Castellanos: Could return Friday
Castellanos (finger) remained out Wednesday night against the Dodgers, but he could return Friday and Sunday, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
This proposed schedule follows along with the earlier reporting that suggested Castellanos's finger injury wasn't terribly serious.
