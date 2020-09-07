site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Reds' Nick Castellanos: Cracks 12th homer
RotoWire Staff
Castellanos went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Pirates.
Castellanos drove in the Reds' only two runs with his long ball off Chad Kuhl in the third inning. The right fielder now has 12 homers and 27 RBI to go along with a slash line of .243/.333/.563/
