Castellanos went 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Brewers.

Castellanos doubled in the first inning and later stepped up with a clutch two-run single to break the 1-1 tie in the ninth. He capped off a terrific first half with five RBI over the last two games. The right-handed slugger is slashing .331/.384/.585 with 48 extra-base hits and 59 RBI through 365 plate appearances.