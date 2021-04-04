Castellanos went 1-for-2 with two runs scored before he was ejected from Saturday's game against the Cardinals.

Castellanos took exception to being hit by a Jake Woodford offering and flexed on the right-hander after scoring on a wild pitch. That led to benches clearing and Castellanos being ejected from the game. "Because we felt that he was, after sliding into home, he re-engaged the pitcher in unnecessary fashion and that's why he was ejected," crew chief Jim Reynolds told C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic. It was a questionable call and there were no punches thrown, so there's little reason to think Castellanos will face additional discipline from the league.