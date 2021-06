Castellanos went 2-for-5 with a pair of singles Saturday in the Reds' 5-2 win over the Cardinals.

Castellanos, who will start in right field and bat third in Sunday's series finale in St. Louis, will be carrying a 21-game hitting streak into the contest. He's also in the midst of a four-game streak of at least two hits, during which he has recorded three doubles. Since May 12, Castellanos has lifted his season average from .303 to an MLB-best .368.