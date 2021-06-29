Castellanos went 3-for-5 with a grand slam, a double, seven RBI and two runs scored Monday against the Phillies.

Castellanos shouldered the offensive load in this one, driving in two runs in the third on a single to center, four in the seventh with a grand slam, and one in the eighth on a double to left. His stellar night at the dish resulted in seven total RBI, more than he's driven in over his last 12 games. Castellanos is slashing .347/.398/.604 with 15 home runs, 50 RBI and two stolen bases through 72 games this season.